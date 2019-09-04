Mother threatened to steal her child from carers

A MOTHER who assaulted police and intimidated a CASPA worker while visiting her child in care has been granted bail.

The Byron Bay mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday via video link.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer in the execution of duty, stalking or intimidating intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, unlawfully obtaining goods and remaining on enclosed lands.

Police allege officers were called to a CASPA facility in Lismore after the woman threatened she would take her child and leave the property without permission while verbally abusing staff.

When police asked her to remain calm, she verbally abused them, stating "get f--ked you c--ts, you better get the f--k out of here you f-king c--t dogs, I hate cops", according to court documents.

When the woman eventually agreed to hand back her child to the carer, she then left the building but continued to verbally abuse a staff member and police outside the facility.

After refusing to leave the property, the woman then spat at the officers, with her saliva landing on one officer's chest, shoes and pants, the court documents revealed.

She was then arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where officers discovered a Queensland driver licence belonging to another woman who shared a resemblance with the woman arrested.

Police allege the driver licence was stolen and the woman had been using it as a fake id.

The Byron Bay woman faced court while in custody after breaching community correctional orders for separate matters.

Her solicitor, Natasha Wood, told the court her client was willing to agree with any new conditions put in place as part of her bail application.

"She has had significant upheaval in her life... and essentially will agree to any conditions," Ms Wood said.

Despite objections from the police prosecution, Magistrate Jeff Linden said he would grant her bail on the condition she reports daily to police and remains abstinent from drugs and alcohol, unless its prescribed by a doctor.

She is also instructed to comply with any drug and alcohol reporting necessary at police discretion.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on September 17.