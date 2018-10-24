Mother ‘tried to kill son with pills’

A MOTHER overdosed herself and her autistic son with anxiety medication, hoping they would "not wake up", after he was expelled from school, a court has heard.

Allison Maynard, 45, of Kadina, faced the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder and one aggravated count of endangering life.

SA Police allege that, in August, Maynard's mother found her and her son, 11, in the bedroom of their home.

The boy was allegedly distressed, saying "my legs won't work", and Maynard was unconscious.

It is alleged the grandmother found four sheets of the medication, each containing 30 pills, had been removed from the boy's prescription - he was supposed to take no more than four per day.

Police allege that, following medical treatment, Maynard told officers she had "made" her son consume a number of tablets "in the hope we would both not wake up".

Prosecutors opposed releasing Maynard on bail, despite her lack of any prior criminal history.

They said the young age of her son, and the seriousness of the alleged offending, warranted her remaining in custody.

Marie Shaw QC, for Maynard, said her client should be released in order to obtain mental health treatment.

"Her son is autistic and there have been difficulties with his behaviour for that reason," she said.

"There had been issues at school, the child had pushed another child and he had been excluded (from returning) … these were the pressures that led up to that day."

Ms Shaw said Maynard was under the care of a psychiatrist, but had been unable to see her doctor since her arrest.

She said her client had the support of her parents and also her partner, with whom she could reside under strict home detention bail conditions.

Magistrate Jayanthi McGrath expressed concern at that submission.

"These are extremely serious allegations," she said.

"This court is not going to be persuaded that it's appropriate to release your client on any form of bail unless there's some expert confirmation that she is medicated, stable and there's a regimen in place for that to continue.

"Then, home detention bail might be an option."

She asked the parties to prepare a comprehensive expert report into Maynard's health, and remanded her in custody until next month.

IF YOU NEED HELP: SA MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY 13 14 65, LIFELINE 13 11 14, BEYONDBLUE 1300 224 636.