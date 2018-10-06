Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

Shontel Therese Mullings trafficked drugs while on a suspended sentence - it's the second time in her life she would be convicted for the crime.

Shontel Therese Mullings trafficked drugs while on a suspended sentence - it's the second time in her life she would be convicted for the crime. Contributed

NOT only did Shontel Therese Mullings traffick drugs while on a suspended sentence, it was the second time in her life she was convicted for the crime.

Mullings, a 42-year-old mother of eight, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on September 28 to one charge of trafficking drugs, two of supplying drugs and three summary offences.

Mullings was one of the last people arrested and charged in the drug syndicate bust in Emerald last year, taken into custody on November 1, 2017.

She was caught selling Queensland Police Service's main target, Michael Winbank, 7g of marijuana for $100 on June 13, 2017.

Mullings's trafficking period was from September 18 to October 31, 2017. She sold methamphetamines and marijuana at street level quantities, making 27 offers to supply, with 19 customers and eight suppliers.

The court heard she dealt mostly in cash and only had $650 owed to her at any one time.

Justice Graeme Crow said she had been given many chances during her 20 years of drug offending.

"Some people die from taking it," he said.

"Other people die because they don't pay their drug debts. Other people die because drug-affected people try to raid other people's houses and get their drugs. So it just causes misery."

Defence barrister Scott Lynch said the drug taking and offending seemed to stem from the fact her first child was stillborn.

"After the burial of the child, she used intravenously for the first time," he said.

Mr Lynch said she had struggled to stay away from drugs ever since, with periods of abstinence.

Mullings was convicted of trafficking drugs on September 13, 2011.

The court heard there were very few cases involving criminals being convicted for trafficking drugs twice.

Justice Crow ordered Mullings serve four-and-a-half years for this trafficking offending, declaring 331 days presentence custody and parole eligibility on April 30, 2019.