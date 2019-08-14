Mother of drowned boys breaches bail

Barak Austral 5 and Jhulio Sariago 3, the two boys who drowned in the Ross River (inserted). Mother Leeann Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A TOWNSVILLE mother charged over the deaths of her two sons has breached her bail conditions less than a month after she was released from custody.

Leeann Chrysilla Eatts is charged with two counts of manslaughter in relation to the death of her sons Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, who were found drowned in the Ross River on February 26.

Eatts was arrested on Monday after running late to a police station where she is required to report each week.

Eatts was originally arrested on April 5 in relation to her sons deaths and was held on remand for more than two months, twice being denied bail by Townsville magistrates.

Justice David North ultimately granted Eatts Supreme Court bail on July 16.

It was Justice North's view that Eatts should be granted bail on the conditions that she wear a GPS tracking device.

He further ordered she have no verbal contact regarding the court case with the 156 witnesses, many of whom live in her neighbourhood or are connected to the community.

She faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday where Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Tim Madsen did not oppose bail.

The court heard Eatts was only 10 minutes late to the police station.

The matter was absolutely discharged by Magistrate Cathy Wadley with no conviction recorded.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters, who represented Eatts had previously labelled the manslaughter case against her as "weak".

Eatts was released under her previous bail condition and the charges against her will next be heard in Townsville Magistrates Court in October.