Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heat, drought and bushfires have been disastrous for flying foxes. (AAP Image/Sue Graham)
Heat, drought and bushfires have been disastrous for flying foxes. (AAP Image/Sue Graham)
News

Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRANITE Belt residents may have noticed an absence of a winged creature from our skies in recent months.

Typically, flying foxes would be in plague proportions this time of year.

Farmers have reported significant losses to produce between November and January in previous year's.

But drought and bushfires has seen their numbers dwindle according to Southern Downs Regional Council.

"The majority of the flying foxes are roosting in trees on an island in Quart Pot Creek," a council spokesperson said.

"Council has received a low number of complaints regarding flying foxes this season and this is likely due to the drought and bushfires.

"The drought has caused a flying fox starvation event to be declared in eastern Australia by the Department of Environment and Science.

"The recent bushfires have also destroyed a large amount of the natural habitat used by flying foxes, including a roost site near Applethorpe."

Assessments from council suggest that between 2000-2500 black and red flying foxes have taken up roost on Quart Pot Creek.

"Past experience in the region suggests that the little red flying foxes typically only stay for four to six weeks before moving on.

"Officers are continuing to monitor the roost on a weekly basis to assess any changes," the council spokesperson said.

According to Queensland Health, bats and flying foxes pose a very low risk to human health.

Council has commissioned the development of a Flying Fox Management Plan that's due for completion by the end of March.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires drought flying foxes
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I could see him struggling - it was really awful’

        premium_icon ‘I could see him struggling - it was really awful’

        News A WITNESS has told of the frantic efforts to save a drowning man's life.

        Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        premium_icon Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        News Cool reason why Rocky Creek Dam was closed over the past four days

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
        Snazzy saleyards HQ is finished

        premium_icon Snazzy saleyards HQ is finished

        News A NEW administration centre at the NRLX is part of the beef industry vision for the...

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:33 PM
        Will my husband think I’m funny?

        premium_icon Will my husband think I’m funny?

        News My success is measured by people laughing, new comedian says

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:08 PM