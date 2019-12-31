Mother hysterical after woman shot to death, two men injured

A woman has died and two men have been critically injured in a triple shooting at a home in Melbourne’s west this morning.

A woman is dead and two men critically injured after a shooting at a home in Yarraville in Melbourne's west this morning.

The woman died at the scene after violence broke out in Salisbury St just before 10.30am.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Yarraville. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, suffered wounds to the upper-body.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said they had been taken to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives are at the scene of a triple shooting in Yarraville. Picture: Elissa Hunt

A woman at the scene is crying hysterically for her son and being comforted in the street.

Detectives are at the Salisbury St scene, with Powell St blocked off from Salisbury St to past Gordan St.

Police said one of the men was taken to hospital under police guard.

"The exact circumstances regarding the shooting are yet to be determined and detectives from the Homicide Squad are currently en route to the scene," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Police at the scene of a suspected murder at Salsbury St Yarraville. Picture: Andrew Henshaw