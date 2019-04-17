Mum ‘hates telling people’ her son’s name

When the woman’s son was born (not pictured) she had the name Jarrah, but her family didn’t like it. Picture: IStock

A SINGLE mother who decided against naming her son her preferred choice because family members didn't like it now regrets going against her first choice.

Not only does she not like it, she gets embarrassed telling other people what it is.

The torn mum took to Mumsnet to share her dilemma about changing her son's name from Ezra to Jarrah a year on from when he was born, Kidspot reported.

A doctor suggested the new name

She explains she originally planned on naming her son Jarrah but after giving birth she discovered no one in her family "approved of the name". So she called him Ezra in a rash decision.

"In a horrid mixture of pregnancy hormones and anxiety, I instead chose a random name that the doctor suggested. I am a single mother with no father figure in my child's life, so probably cared far too much about the opinions of my family members," she writes.

The anonymous mother regretted the name ever since and "hate(s) telling people his current name", so after "much heartache and soul searching" has decided to change it to Jarrah.

"It is an Australian name that refers to a type of eucalyptus tree and means "tall and strong" in the local Aboriginal language," she says.

"Not everyone likes it, but it has special meaning to me. I'm a wildlife conservationist and rehabilitator, so my baby was really only ever going to have a nature name."

She believes it suits him better than Ezra, but is worried about the consequences of changing the name at the 12-month mark.

"If I change his name now it will forever show on his birth certificate and I will have to explain to him as an adult how I misnamed him as a child," she says.

She asks the forum if anyone had been through something similar. Many users are supportive of her change of heart.

"Jarrah is beautiful and was picked with love and has a special meaning. What an auspicious and lovely name, it would be such a shame not to use it," one writes.

Another says, "Change your son's name to Jarrah so you can move on. He honestly will not mind a jot when he's older and it will probably make for a funny story."

While one user says, "Change it. This really is not a big deal whatsoever. Maybe keep Ezra as his middle name as it makes for an interesting story and doesn't try and hide his original name. "

But others weren't as kind about the change of moniker.

"Surely he already knows his name? I'd be more worried about that then having to explain your mistake as an adult," one says.

This story was originally published on Kidspot and was reproduced with permission