Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mother denies trying to kill son by giving too much medicine

by Steve Rice
1st Oct 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother has denied trying to kill her 11-year-old son by overmedicating him.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and one aggravated count of endangering life.

Prosecutors allege the offences happened between August 25 and August 28 last year.

The woman was remanded on continuing bail to face the Supreme Court in January.

child abuse court crime violence

Top Stories

    Two cars, motorbike involved in crash on Ballina Rd

    premium_icon Two cars, motorbike involved in crash on Ballina Rd

    Breaking TRAFFIC is affected in both directions after a three-vehicle crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore this afternoon.

    'Suspicious' fire at Lismore business prompts investigation

    premium_icon 'Suspicious' fire at Lismore business prompts investigation

    News The property was extensively damaged in the blaze

    FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

    Business Major project now finished and open to the public

    Weird weather: What 'spummter' has lined up

    premium_icon Weird weather: What 'spummter' has lined up

    Weather Is it spring? Is it summer? Is it winter?