Mum accused over daughters' genital mutilation

A SOMALI mother has denied taking her two daughters, aged nine and 12, from Queensland to Africa for genital mutilation procedures almost four years ago.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, is on trial in the Brisbane District Court for flying to Somalia, via Kenya, with her two daughters in April 2015 and forcing them to undergo the non-medical procedure without pain relief at their grandmother's home.

She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of removing children from Queensland to undergo genital mutilation.

The court was today told the children, who were both born in Australia, were playing outside their family home in Somalia with their friends shortly after their arrival in the African nation, when they were told a female doctor had arrived to undertake a procedure on them.

Crown prosecutor Dejana Kovac told the court during her opening address today the younger of the two girls later told police she "didn't know what was done to her because she wasn't looking".

The court heard the 12-year-old girl wasn't sedated during the invasive procedure, and fell asleep shortly afterwards.

The nine-year-old girl later told child safety officers she was awake when it happened and in pain, the court heard.

Ms Kovac told the court the procedure, which involves partial or total removal of the clitoris, was done for a "non-medical reason".

"It was done all in one day and without their (the girls') prior knowledge," Ms Kovac told the court.

"The procedure was done not long after arriving so they could recover before coming back to Australia."

Ms Kovac earlier told the court Queensland law makes it illegal to take children overseas for the invasive procedure "no matter who you are, where you are from, or what you believe".

The trial will continue this week.