MOTH INVASION: Why you need to turn off your lights

IS IT a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the annual bogong moth migration.

Northern Rivers residents took to Facebook recently to report on an influx of moths in the area.

Each spring, roughly two billion of these moths migrate from the drier inland regions towards to the Snowy Mountains to get away from the summer heat, according to Australian Museum entomologist Dr Andrew Mitchell.

"Normally by early November all the caves in the Snowys are fully occupied -- it just takes them a while to get there,” he said.

The moths navigate their way to the cooler climate using the earth's magnetic field and from light cues, such as the moon.

However, factors such as artificial lights from cities can contribute to the moths flying off course, and can lead to the moths getting trapped.

"There is a campaign that has been started to turn off the lights,” Dr Mitchell said.

"Getting everyone to turn off the lights can stop them from becoming sort of trapped, locally, and at least allow them to get away on those crucial nights when there are lots of them flying by.”

Although considered a pest by some, the Bogong Moth is a vital part of the food chain, with small Australian animals, such as the pygmy possum, heavily reliant on them as a food source.

"Last year they found virtually zero (Bogong Moths), so lots of little baby possums died in their mothers pouches,” Dr Mitchell explained.

"The possums only live for about four years so if things don't change this year then they're in a lot of trouble.”