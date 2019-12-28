MOST WANTED: Three people police need to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with three people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Kaleb King

Police are seeking community assistance in locating warrant offender, Kaleb King.

Mr King is believed to be in the Lismore, Casino or Toormina area.

If you can help locate Mr King, contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Do you know this person?

Richmond Police District would like to speak with this woman. Can you help locating her?

Police are seeking community assistance in identifying this person in relation to an incident which occurred in Ballina on December 19.

If you can provide any information, contact Ballina Police Station 66 818 699, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or email WILS1SCO@police.nsw.gov.au.

Guyra Towney

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 32-year-old Guyra Towney in relation to an outstanding warrant.

Mr Towney is known to frequent the Ballina and Byron Bay areas.

If you can help locate Mr Towney, contact Lismore Police Station 66 260 599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.