MOST WANTED: Seven people police want to speak with urgently

Police are hoping to speak to these people.

POLICE are looking to speak with seven people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Wayne James

Wanted on warrant - Wayne James. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Wayne James, who has three outstanding warrants.

The 26-year-old lives in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr James please call Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Allan Gary Robinson

Wanted on warrant - Allan Gary Robinson. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance in order to locate Allan Gary Robinson, who has two outstanding warrants.

The 21-year-old may be living in Kyogle.

If you can help police locate Mr Robinson please call Kyogle Police on 6632 1444.

Shilo Barnes

Wanted on warrant - Shilo Barnes. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shilo Barnes, who has two outstanding warrants.

The 18-year-old may be living in Drake.

If you can help police locate Mr Barnes please contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Thomas Whitton

Wanted on warrant - Thomas Whitton. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Thomas Whitton, who has four outstanding warrants.

The 31-year-old lives in Casino.

If you can help us locate Mr Whitton please call Casino police on 6662 0099.

Nathan Bradley

Wanted on warrant - Nathan Bradley. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Nathan Bradley, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 44-year-old's last known address was Nimbin.

If you can help police locate Mr Bradley please call your local police station ASAP.

Vaughn Cumming

Police are looking for Vaughn Cumming. NSW Police

Outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming is currently wanted by NSW Police.

He is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area and was observed in and around Murwillumbah Area.

Members of the public are asked to immediately contact triple Zero (000) if they sight Mr Cumming.

If any member of the community is aware of his location please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Robert McGregor

Wanted on warrant - Robert McGregor. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Robert McGregor, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 51-year-old is involved with training and racing greyhounds and frequents greyhound tracks.

If you see Mr McGregor please contact your local police.