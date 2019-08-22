MOST WANTED: Nine people police want to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Joshua Williams

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Joshua Williams, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 30-year-old normally lives in Woodenbong.

If you know where Mr Williams is please contact Casino police on 02 66 620 099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Dakota Squires

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Dakota Squires, who has two outstanding warrants.

Ms Squires is also wanted by police in Queensland.

The 24-year-old is known to frequent Goonellabah and East Ballina.

Ms Squires is described as having long blonde hair, slim build, 180cm tall, and has 'Majestic' tattooed on her neck.

If you can help police locate Ms Squires please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Kain Kelly

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kain Kelly, who has two outstanding warrants. Mr Kelly is 32 years old and lives in Kyogle.

If you can help police locate Mr Kelly please call Casino Police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

Desmond Bedwell

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Desmond Bedwell, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 60-year-old is known to frequent East Lismore, Alstonville and Copmanhurst.

If you can help police locate Mr Bedwell please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Wayne James

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Wayne James, who has three outstanding warrants.

The 26-year-old lives in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr James please call Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Allan Gary Robinson

Police are seeking community assistance in order to locate Allan Gary Robinson, who has two outstanding warrants.

The 21-year-old may be living in Kyogle.

If you can help police locate Mr Robinson please call Kyogle Police on 6632 1444.

Thomas Whitton

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Thomas Whitton, who has four outstanding warrants.

The 31-year-old lives in Casino.

If you can help us locate Mr Whitton please call Casino police on 6662 0099.

Nathan Bradley

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Nathan Bradley, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 44-year-old's last known address was Nimbin.

If you can help police locate Mr Bradley please call your local police station ASAP.

Vaughn Cumming

Outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming is currently wanted by NSW Police.

He is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area and was observed in and around Murwillumbah Area.

Members of the public are asked to immediately contact triple Zero (000) if they sight Mr Cumming.

If any member of the community is aware of his location please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.