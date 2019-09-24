MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

NSW Police are hoping to speak with these people.

NSW Police are hoping to speak with these people. Trevor Veale

POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Shane Waghorn

Wanted on warrant - Shane Waghorn. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shane Waghorn, who has four outstanding warrants.

The 37-year-old lives in Ballina.

If you can help police locate Mr Waghorn, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Kirby Nielsen

Wanted on warrant - Kirby Nielsen NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kirby Nielsen, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 35-year-old may be in Goonellabah.

If you can help police locate Ms Nielsen, contact Lismore Police on 66 260 599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you recognise this woman?

Richmond Police District are looking for this woman. NSW Police

Wardell police are investigating an incident that took place at Ballina Post Office on September 18.

The pictured woman may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this woman please email 43830@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

John Hickey

Wanted on warrant - John Hickey. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating John Hickey, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 19-year-old lives in Yamba.

He may however be visiting Lismore this weekend.

If you can help police locate Mr Hickey please call Lismore Police on 66 260 599 .

Do you recognise this man?

Richmond Police District officers are wanting to speak to this man. NSW Police

Lismore police are investigating an incident that took place on the September 13 at Goonellabah.

The pictured man, who has a distinctive haircut may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this man please email 47324@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you recognise this man?

Richmond Police District officers want to speak to this man. NSW Police

Alstonville police are investigating an incident that took place at an Alstonville store on August 31.

The man in the red shirt may be able to assist police with inquiries.

If you know who he is please email Senior Constable Andrew Ross at Alstonville ross2and@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you recognise this man?

Richmond Police District wish to speak with this man. NSW Police

Alstonville Police are investigating an incident that took place at Alstonville licensed premises.

The pictured man may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you know who this is please email 42748@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tamara Watego

Wanted on warrant - Tamara Watego NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Tamara Watego, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 36-year-old may have recently returned to Ballina.

If you can help police locate Ms Watego, contact Ballina Police on 66 818 699 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know who this is?

Richmond District Police officers wish to speak to this woman. NSW Police

Police are investigating an incident that took place at Best & Less Lismore on September 16.

The pictured woman may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you know who this is please email 29549@police.nsw.gov.au