MOST WANTED: If you see these villains, call Crime Stoppers

These plants may look attractive but they are essentially a biosecurity hazard according to Crime Stoppers, Local Land Services and the Department of Primary Industries.

These plants may look attractive but they are essentially a biosecurity hazard according to Crime Stoppers, Local Land Services and the Department of Primary Industries.

SALVINIA, Water Cyacinth and Frogbit; if you see them, call the Crime Stoppers.

Penalties of up to $1.1 million or 3 years imprisonment are in place for individuals found to be selling these plants.

Crime Stoppers is working the Local Land Services and the Department of Primary Industries on a campaign to encourage reporting if they see them for sale.

For the first time Crime Stoppers collaborated with Local Land Services (LLS) and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) on a dedicated campaign to address the illegal trading of certain plants catastrophic to our waterways.

Plants like water hyacinth, frogbit and salvinia are illegal to trade and devastating to our environment.

These plants grow at a rapid rate, block waterways, reduce water quality and can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to control.

Salvinia molesta, commonly known as giant salvinia, or as kariba weed after it infested a large portion of Lake Kariba between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is an aquatic fern, native to southeastern Brazil.

They restrict livestock, birds and other native animals' access to water, reduce food and shelter for fish and native animals and prevent native water plants from growing.

CEO NSW Crime Stoppers, Mr Peter Price AM said these water plants also put the economy and our community at risk.

"Boating, fishing and swimming will be a thing of the past if we don't stop the growing and trading of plants which cause havoc in our waterways", he said.

"Community awareness and action will be crucial in stopping the prohibited trading of these plants. We are asking anyone who sees these plants being sold online to report it to NSW Crime Stoppers.

"To make a real difference and protect our waterways, we need a whole of community approach.

Pontederia crassipes, commonly known as common water hyacinth, is an aquatic plant native to the Amazon basin, and is often a highly problematic invasive species outside its native range.

"People are spending time online and this is where most illegal trading of these plants occurs", said Mr Price.

Local government authorities and the Nursery & Garden Industry NSW & ACT are also supporting the campaign.

If you see, know or suspect criminal activity, contact Crime Stoppers in complete confidence on 1800 333 000 or report online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.

For more information about the three targeted weed species visit https://weeds.dpi.nsw.gov.au.