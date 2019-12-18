MOST WANTED: Four people police need to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with four people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Brendan Briggs

Wanted on warrant – Brendan Briggs

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Brendan Briggs, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 25-year-old is known to frequent Ballina, Wardell and Deception Bay in Queensland.

If you can help police locate Mr Briggs, contact call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Guyra Towney

Wanted on warrant – Guyra Towney

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 32-year-old Guyra Towney in relation to an outstanding warrant.

Mr Towney is known to frequent the Ballina and Byron Bay areas.

If you can help locate Mr Towney, contact Lismore Police Station 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Camelia Buchanan

Wanted on warrant – Camelia Buchanan

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 31-year-old Camelia Buchanan, who is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Ms Buchanan is known to frequent the Ballina area.

If you can help locate Ms Buchanan, contact Ballina Police Station 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Shane Waghorn

Wanted on warrant – Shane Waghorn.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shane Waghorn, who has seven outstanding warrants.

The 38-year-old is known to frequent Suffolk Park, Ballina and Southport in Queensland.

If you can help police locate Mr Waghorn, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.