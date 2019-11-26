MOST WANTED: Four people police need to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with four people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Clay Widdows

Wanted on warrant - Clay Widdows.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Clay Widdows, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Widdows, 26, lives in Wardell.

If you can help police, contact Ballina Police on 6681 8699.

Do you recognise this man?

Richmond Police District officers are looking for this man.

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises on November 20.

The pictured man may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you know who this is, email 50216@oplice.nsw.gov.au or call Ballina Police on 6681 8699.

Shannon Pyers

Wanted on warrant - Shannon Pyers.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Shannon Pyers, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 39-year-old may be living in a caravan park in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr Pyres, contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Kelly Dunn

Wanted on warrant - Kelly Dunn

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kelly Jane Dunn, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 36-year-old may be living in Casino.

If you can help police, contact Casino police on 6662 0099.

Do you recognise this woman?

Richmond Police District officers are wanting to speak to this woman.

Wardell police are investigating an incident that took place at Ballina Post Office on September 18.

The pictured woman may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this woman, email 43830@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

David Roberts

Wanted on warrant - David Roberts.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating David Roberts, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Roberts may be living in East Lismore.

If you can help locate Mr Roberts, contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599

Mark Edward Ryan

Wanted on warrant - Mark Edward Ryan.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Mark Edward Ryan, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 39-year-old may be in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr Ryan, contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.

Emma Dann

Wanted on warrant - Emma Dann.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Emma Dann, who has two outstanding warrants.

Ms Dann, 32, may be living in Ballina and is known to frequent Nimbin.

If you can help police locate Ms Dann, contact your local police station.

Schackyle Gomes

Wanted on warrant - Schackyle Gomes.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Schackyle Gomes, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Gomes, 19, lives in Coraki.

If you can help police locate Mr Gomes, contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599.