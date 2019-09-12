MOST WANTED: Four people police need to speak with urgently

Police are looking for four people to assist with enquiries.

POLICE are looking to speak with four people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

ANGELICA CARNEY

Wanted on warrant: ANGELICA CARNEY Richmond Police District

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Angelica Carney, who has an outstanding warrant. Ms Carney is 36 years old. She may be in Casino or South Grafton.

If you can help police locate Ms Carney please call your local police station.

KIARRA BOLT

Wanted on warrant: KIARRA BOLT Richmond Police District

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kiarra Bolt, who has two outstanding warrants.

Ms Bolt is 24 years old and may be in Goonellabah or North Lismore.

If you can help police locate Ms Bolt please call Lismore Police on 66260599.

KANE BOLT

Wanted on warrant: KANE BOLT Richmond Police District

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Kane Bolt, who has five outstanding warrants.

Mr Bolt is 32 years old and lives in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr Bolt please contact Casino Police on 66620099

MATTHEW TANSLEY

Wanted on warrant: MATTHEW TANSLEY Richmond Police District

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Matthew Tansley, who has two outstanding warrants.

Lismore Detectives are urgently seeking the whereabouts of this person.

He is 33 years old and frequents Lismore and Evans Head.

If you can help police locate Mr Tansley please call your local police without delay.

Any information to 66260625 or 40281@police.nsw.gov.au.