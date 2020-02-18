MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

Can you assist police identify these people?

POLICE are looking to speak with five people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people or incidents should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stolen electric bike

Police are seeking community assistance in relation to the theft of a black Dillenger brand electric cruiser worth $2000 at Southern Cross University grounds on January 28.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599.

Break and Enter at Richmond River High School

Police are investigating a recent Break and Enter offence which occurred at Richmond River High School and seeking community assistance in identifying the persons depicted in these images.

Anyone with information or the possible identity of the two people pictured should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599.

Do you know this person?

Police are investigating an incident at Alstonville Coles on February 14 and believe this person may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.