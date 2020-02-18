Menu
Can you assist police identify these people?
News

MOST WANTED: Five people police are looking for

Aisling Brennan
18th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
POLICE are looking to speak with five people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people or incidents should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stolen electric bike

 

Police are seeking community assistance in relation to the theft of a black Dillenger brand electric cruiser worth $2000.

The bike was stolen from the Southern Cross University grounds on January 28.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599.

Break and Enter at Richmond River High School

 

Police are investigating a recent break and enter offence at Richmond River High School.

Anyone with information or the possible identity of the two people pictured should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599.

 

Do you know this person?

Police are investigating an incident at Alstonville Coles on February and believe this person may be able to assist with their inquiries.

 

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

