MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

Police need your help.

Police need your help. John Gass

RICHMOND police are looking to speak with five people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said the police have been using Facebook as a tool to get the word out they need public assistance to find certain people.

"If you don't go to court and and a warrant's issued, you can expect to see yourself on Facebook," he said.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Reece Gomes

Reece Gomes, aged 24, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for firearms offences. NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to Reece Gomes, 24, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for firearms offences.

Mr Gomes is described as being about 175cm tall, of a medium build with black hair.

He is known to frequent the Goonellabah and Lismore areas; however, his current whereabouts are not known.

The public is urged not to approach Reece if he is seen, but to contact Triple Zero (000).

Harlyn Henry Thomas Walker

Wanted on warrant - Harlyn Henry Thomas Walker. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Harlyn Walker, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Walker is 28 years old and lives in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr Walker please call Casino police on 6662 0099.

Gerrit Hiya Akasha Schut

Wanted on warrant - Gerrit Hiya Akasha Schut. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Gerrit Schut, who has two outstanding warrants.

Mr Schut, 34, is believed to frequent The Channon and Nimbin.

If you can help police locate Mr Schut please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alison May McKenzie

Wanted on warrant - Alison May McKenzie. . NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Alison McKenzie, who has three outstanding warrants.

Ms McKenzie, 21, is believed to be living in Ballina.

If you can help police locate Ms McKenzie please call Ballina Police on 6681 8699.

Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? NSW Police

Lismore police are investigating an incident that took place at Ballina Rd, Lismore on June 21.

The pictured man may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this man please email 47324@police.nsw.gov.au or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E73459085.