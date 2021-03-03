Menu
Do you have any information to assist police?
News

MOST WANTED: 3 people that police are looking for

Aisling Brennan
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Police are looking to speak with three people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Zye Allen

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Zye Allen who has an outstanding warrant for revocation of parole.
Mr Allen is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Kingscliff and Gold Coast region.

If you can help locate Mr Allen, contact Tweed Heads Police on 55 069 499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mitchell Froud

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Mitchell Froud who has an outstanding warrant for revocation of Parole.
Mr Froud is known to frequent the Mullumbimby, Main Arm and Byron Bay areas.

If you can help locate Mr Froud, contact Tweed Heads Police on 55 069 499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ronald Hickling

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Ronald Hickling who has an outstanding warrant for revocation of parole and fraud offences.
Mr Hickling is known to frequent the Tweed Heads and Lismore areas.

If you can help locate Mr Hickling, contact Tweed Heads Police on 55 069 499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

