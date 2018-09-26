Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.
We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.
News

‘Most relatable photo ever’ goes viral

by Ewan Mowat
26th Sep 2018 11:53 AM

A HILARIOUS picture of a man shouting into a bored-looking woman's ear in a nightclub has become the "internet's most relatable meme".

The shot from a nightclub in Edinburgh called Bourbon has sent social media wild with thousands of users sharing the shot from last week, The Sun reports.

A man in a checked shirt can be seen leaning in extremely close to a woman in a red top and saying something to her.

But she doesn't look impressed at all - staring into the distance with a look of complete boredom on her face.

One Facebook user, Alex Hall, called it "the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art".

Punters clearly agree with the description, with almost 19,000 people liking the post and more than 11,000 sharing it.

Others desperate to know what the man is saying have been coming up with their own hilarious suggestions.

One man suggested he's asking about the furry accessory she's got in her hand. He thinks the man is saying: "How'd they let you in wae a hedgehog?"

Another man thinks the guy in the photo is trying to convince the woman he's a professional footballer: "Am not a weirdo, ah actual play for Motherwell."

Since the picture went viral, the pair in the picture have come forward and revealed that they are actually friends.

They were out together at a Fresher's Week event when they were snapped by the photographer, but neither could recall what was being said.

The man in the picture, Patrick, said: "She's one of my pals from school so she's probably fed up.

"She looks like the most bored woman in the world."

editors picks image nightclub photo relateable

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    News POLICE have cordoned off a street and residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:28 AM
    PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    News Fashions may have changed, but some things never will

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News Driver, 35, arrested after he allegedly hit a woman near Lismore

    Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    premium_icon Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    Crime The crimes allegedly occurred in the 1980s near Lismore.

    Local Partners