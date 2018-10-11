'Most disgusting thing', says magistrate

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a South Grafton man who committed "the most disgusting thing" that could happen to a person working in a correctional facility when he was sentenced this week.

Nicholas Everson appeared in Grafton Local Court this week for sentencing after pleading guilty to two charges of common assault.

According to police facts, the 27-year-old was in the mental health ward of Silverwater Correctional Complex on January 5 this year when two NSW Corrective Services officers were conducting general duties delivering meals to inmates.

When the two officers reached Everson's cell, Everson threw urine and faeces through the opening top of the cell door, which landed on the face, mouth and eyes of one officer and the skin of the second officer.

One officer contracted a staphylococcal skin infection and dientamoeba enteritis as a result of the assault and had to take time off work for treatment.

Everson's solicitor Elliot Lloyd made an application to have the charges dealt with under the Mental Health Act via a Section 32 application due to Everson's long history of severe mental health problems, including schizophrenia, but magistrate Jeff Linden dismissed the application due to the seriousness of the offence.

"The nature of the facts indicate this was the most disgusting thing that could happen to people who work in a correctional facility," Mr Linden said.

Mr Lloyd said his client had made significant improvements with his mental health since the offence, and had secured stable accommodation, a job interview and was undergoing regular treatment for his schizophrenia.

Mr Linden sentenced Everson to a Community Corrections Order for 18 months, and to accept supervision by Community Corrections where applicable.