’Most disappointing arrest’: Police reveal NYE shocker

DRUNK DRIVER: A man from Sydney was allegedly caught driving three times over New Year's Eve.

A MAN who was arrested three times in nine hours for allegedly driving while drunk over New Year’s Eve will face court later this month.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnston said the man, who is from Casula in Sydney’s southwest, was taken to Lismore Police Station after officers found him behind the wheel another two times, after he was first pulled over and had his licence suspended.

“This man is the most disappointing arrest we have made today,” she said on Wednesday morning.

She said the 33-year-old man was old enough to know better.

“At around 8.30pm on New Year’s Eve he was found to have mid-range PCA (prescribed concentration of alcohol), while driving in the Lismore CBD,” she said.

“His licence was suspended and then his second arrest was later in the evening for the same offence.

“Then, unbelievably, at 5.20am today while driving on Bangalow Rd, Bexhill, he was also found to be in the mid-range PCA.”

The man’s licence has been suspended and has been issued with a court attendance notice to appear at Lismore Local Court on January 28.

Police remind drivers that double demerit points are currently running for offences incuding drink and drug driving from Friday, December 20, 2019 to Sunday, January 5, 2020 inclusive.