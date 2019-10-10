The Block’s Scott Cam and Shelley Craft deliver 'the most devastating news' in Block history.

The Block’s Scott Cam and Shelley Craft deliver 'the most devastating news' in Block history.

The Block host Scott Cam had to deliver some harsh words to couple Tess and Luke on Thursday night.

Calling it "the most devastating news he's ever given on The Block", Cam was driven to warn the Queensland couple of the risk they may not finish their build in time.

Approaching the contestants after studying their budget, he said that without the funds to pay tradies, things weren't looking good.

Tess and Luke may be the first couple in history not to finish The Block. Picture: Channel 9.

"(Your plasterer)'s estimate was about 40 grand to finish the job, and at the moment you've only got about 35k left," he told the pair.

With Shelley Craft by his side, Scott Cam said the main priority was making sure the house was plastered, which would mean they could still go to auction in accordance with building regulations.

However, this meant their house would potentially be sold without electricity.

"It is looking more dire than last week," Craft told the downcast couple, who have been facing money woes for weeks.

The Block’s Scott Cam and Shelley Craft deliver 'the most devastating news' in Block history. Channel 9.

"You haven't got the quote to put your lights in, or cabling or anything? Just the plastering?," Cam asked.

"Nup," said Tess.

Determined to get Tess and Luke across the finish line, Cam said they just needed to "get ahead of their plasterer".

"You can sell this place with just plastering, but you've got to get ahead of your plasterer so you can earn some more cash," he said, given contestants have the opportunity to win cash through challenges.

It's been a tough few weeks for Tess and Luke. Picture: Channel 9.

Tearing up in a to-camera interview afterwards, Tess and Luke were gutted by the news.

"No one's ever been told they're not going to finish," said Tess through tears.

"We're not going to win this week, and we're not going to win the week after because we've got no money," she said, adding "It's hard, it's really really hard."

The pair remained crestfallen throughout the episode, with Tess telling the camera the house was "killing them".

"We're broke, we're disappointed and we're a little bit over it. It's killing us, this house is killing us."

