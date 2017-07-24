23°
News

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 residents with diseases

Sherele Moody
| 24th Jul 2017 6:12 AM
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOSQUITOES have infected more than 150 locals with diseases this year.

NewsRegional analysis of NSW health data shows 114 people living in the Northern NSW health district were diagnosed with Ross River virus in the past seven months.

This is well above last year's notification rate of 52.

There are also 15 cases of dengue fever and 27 cases of the Barmah Forest virus, both of which mosquitoes spread.

The Northern NSW health region covers Lismore, Byron, Tweed, Ballina and Grafton.

Across NSW, there have been 1204 infections reported in the past seven months, compared to a total 640 for all of 2016.

Lismore City Council does not have specific mosquito control plan but it will participate in the Northern Rivers Emerging Vector Response Plan overseen by Tweed Council.

The plan includes the creation of a response manual, mock outbreak scenarios, building a cross scale network and providing integrated mechanisms for the region to respond rapidly in advance of potential mosquito outbreaks.

Ballina Shire, Byron Shire, Richmond Valley Shire and Clarence Valley councils are also taking part.

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease.

There is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20 million a year to detect.

The main treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory medications.

Queensland virologist Professor John Aaskov said infection rates could rise across our region.

Prof Aaskov said transmission of the disease in our region was most likely human-mosquito-human rather than animal-mosquito-human.

"At the moment, the only way to stop the disease is to cover yourself up and some of the sunscreens have mosquito repellents in them," he said.

"A pair of thongs, stubbies and a singlet are not going to protect you from mosquitoes.

"Really, all we can do is avoid getting mosquito bites."

NSW Health in February issued public alerts after it found increased mosquito numbers across the state.

"In response to increasing mosquito numbers following floods, NSW Health added additional sites to trap mosquitoes in affected areas, provided information to affected communities and GPs, and advised local governments to inform ongoing mosquito management," it said in a statement.

"NSW Health also convened a panel of experts to review information and predictive models to inform the best preventive strategies.

"There is little evidence that broad-scale spraying is useful in these situations and, the main prevention focus is local control measures along with advice on personal protection."

How a mozzie knocked Glenda off her feet

GLENDA Pummeroy loves nothing more than socialising with her friends

She's the kind of woman who refuses to sit around doing nothing, but a mozzie managed to knock the wind out of the 52-year-old's sails.

Diagnosed in May with Ross River virus, Glenda says the worst part of the disease was not having the energy or strength to continue her social life.

 

Glenda Pummeroy of Grafton is recovering from Ross River Fever.
Glenda Pummeroy of Grafton is recovering from Ross River Fever. Adam Hourigan

"There was this horrible pain in my feet and my shoulders," she says.

"I couldn't flex my ankles so I was always walking on stiff feet.

"It was so painful, but the worst part was the lethargy and the fear of depression.

"Because I am really active, it was a bit of a bummer."

Glenda is one of the 114 Northern NSW residents who have contracted Ross River this year.

The part-time office worker can expect to endure symptoms for up to 40 weeks, but she is determined not to let it beat her.　

She said the turning point came when she replaced over-the-counter pain killers with natural remedies.

"I was taking Nurofen three times a day just to work a four-hour shift," she said.

"I decided to see a naturopath and I was given magnesium powder, which is a natural anti-inflammatory."

Glenda also takes turmeric, a mixture of ginger and devil's claw and vitamin C and zinc.

"I don't think it's left my system yet but I'm feeling really good," she said.

Hope century-old drug will reduce virus symptoms

A NEW treatment for Ross River fever could make a world of difference for people with the disease.

If successful, pentosan polysulfate sodium could be used to significantly reduce the duration and severity of joint pain caused by the virus that has infected 114 Northern NSW residents this year. 　　

The drug has been around for more than a century to prevent formation of platelets during pre-operative procedures and to treat bladder pain.

It has also been used for osteoarthritis in animals and humans.

 

Ross River virus is detected by a blood test.
Ross River virus is detected by a blood test. guapofreak

Paradigm Biopharma launched the limited clinical trial this month and is seeking people with the Ross River virus to take part.

It will be at least 12 months before researchers know if the drug is a success, with results to be released in mid-2018.

If successful, the drug could also be used to treat another mosquito-borne disease, chikungunya, that is prominent in South-East Asia.

Mater Health Services infectious disease specialist Dr Paul Griffin will oversee the clinical trial.

Dr Griffin said the trial was set to treat Queensland and Victorian patients but if there was enough interest that number would be increased and trial sites could be set up in other areas.

He said participants would be injected with the drug twice a week for six weeks and they would be monitored for about 102 days.

"We are very confident of the safety of this medication," Dr Griffin said.

Paradigm Biopharma CEO Paul Rennie said the drug could prove to be the best treatment for "the worst flu you've ever had".　

AT A GLANCE

  • Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes from infected animals or humans.
  • Only female mosquitoes can pass on the disease.
  • It is prevalent in about 20 species of mozzie.
  • Children who get the disease have less severe symptoms than adults.
  • Symptoms take two to nine days to develop.
  • Symptoms can last for 40 weeks and include fever chills, muscle aches, rashes, fatigue, aching tendons, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and extreme joint pain.
  • Once you have been infected you become immune to the disease.
  • It is diagnosed by a blood test.
  • People cannot spread the virus to other people.
  • The treatment is limited to pain killers and anti-inflammatories.
  • There is no vaccine available in Australia.

Source: Professor John Aaskov, Queensland University of Technology

- NewsRegional

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  barmah forest virus chikungunya dengue fever dr paul griffin glenda pummeroy health john aaskov malaria mater health services mosquito paradigm biopharmaceuticals paul rennie pentosan polysulfate sodium ross river virus

Body found near Lennox Head

Body found near Lennox Head

A MAN'S body has been found on a footpath near Lennox Head.

Spinal cord program first of its kind in regional Australia

ON THE MEND: Lismore patient John Gwynne from Coraki said he has seen slow but continual improvements over the past four months he has been engaging in sessions.

New program for people with spinal cord injuries

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Local Partners

Despite dying young James leaves a legacy

WHILE typhoid fever has always been around it was only in 1880 that the source was discovered.

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

YARN FEST: Kyogle's Yarn Spinning Phenomena on August 12 will shine a light on lost skills and knowledge, says Ruth Tsitimbinis.

The Yarn Spinning Phenomena is coming

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets

Where to get fresh local produce and great coffee from

DAY 1 WRAP: Fashions leave little to the imagination

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Sunny weather means the young gets restless and raunchy at Splendour

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

ANDREA Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior and is already in training to take out the title.

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

Will gets transported back to the Upside Down.

Finally, a proper look at Stranger Things season 2

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great position with views and easy walk to beach

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1550000

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'