Swim teacher absue accused says cops are delaying case

The high profile barrister acting for a Sydney swim teacher, who is charged with sexually touching young students, has accused police of delaying the case.

Kyle Daniels has pleaded not guilty to 26 charges including nine counts of having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

He is set to face trial later this year but, at a case management hearing on Tuesday, his new barrister Gabrielle Bashir SC said she had yet to be given access to "highly relevant" evidence.

Ms Bashir, who represented the family of Tori Johnson at the Lindt Cafe siege inquest, said the prosecution's delays meant it was "highly unlikely" she could cross-examine some of the complainants as planned.

"What effectively is happening is the crown is requesting an extension of time for the brief to be served … These are brief materials," she said.

"It is not correct, with respect, to say we already have the information in the reports."

The crown prosecutor told the court an expert report was expected to be handed over to Daniels' lawyers by today and "summaries of the complainants' schooling" were also being prepared.

Judge Kara Shead reordered the officer in charge of the investigation to submit a statement to the court confirming they had disclosed all necessary evidence.

Daniels, a South African-born identical twin, is accused of sexually abusing his students between February and June 2018 at Mosman Swim Centre - where he worked casually for $27 an hour.

The former Knox Grammar School prefect remains on bail and his case will return to court on February 18.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



