‘Mortifying’ detail in newborn baby photo

A mortified mother has gone viral, sharing the photo her husband sent his entire family after she gave birth to their son that has a very personal detail on show.

The US mum-of-three, who goes by the username @wenfreed on TikTok, revealed her husband sent photos from the delivery room showing the two of them beaming with pride alongside their new addition.

Her husband then sent the touching photo out to his "whole family" without giving it a second glance - not realising his wife's hospital gown was still up around her waist from the labour, putting her on full display.

A mortified mum has revealed her horror after discovering her husband sent his whole family a photo of newborn baby in delivery room without cropping it. Picture: TikTok/@wenfreed

"Remembering when my husband sent pics to his whole family on a group text just after our son was born without cropping them," she wrote, alongside video that showed her thinking back.

She then shared the exact photo, explaining she was "completely uncovered from the waist down, legs still in stirrups", using a shocked face emoji to protect her modesty.

The awkward blunder has been viewed more than 676,000 times, prompting many other women to share similar stories.

"OMG my boyfriend did that too and sent pictures to my in-laws," one said.

"I had an emergency section and he sent a picture of my daughter COMING OUT OF ME. You could see my kidneys in the background," another wrote.

"My husband sent a picture of the baby on the scale with me getting stitched up in the background. Straight on view," one mother shared.

The photo exposed the new mum’s entire lower half, with her legs still in stirrups. Picture: TikTok

While this woman summed up the horror stories being regaled in the comments perfectly, writing: "Oh my gosh, new birth fear unlocked."

Others saw the funny side, teasing she was now "part of the family" and that it was a good story to tell at family dinner's when their son was older.

But some were straight up horrified, revealing they would "die of embarrassment".

"God I'd kill my husband," one woman said.

"That sounds like something my husband would do if he wasn't busy fainting," another scoffed.

"This is why labour rooms should be strict no photo zones," someone else declared.

