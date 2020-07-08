‘Mortified’: Passenger upset after forced hotel quarantine

A GROUP of passengers from a second direct Melbourne to Townsville flight that landed yesterday afternoon have been placed in hotel quarantine, but others were exempted.

Townsville Police Superintendent Glen Pointing said six people are in hotel quarantine after their Jetstar flight from Melbourne landed yesterday afternoon.

Supt Pointing said the group were under 24-hour police guard at a hotel in the city, with six officers monitoring the hotel at a time.

The Bulletin understands they are staying at Hotel Grand Chancellor, Townsville.

Three groups of officers will take turns monitoring the hotel around the clock.

A Jetstar spokesman said flight JQ916 arrived 5.40pm Tuesday and would not confirm the number of passengers on board the plane, but said it had the capacity to seat 186 people.

The Bulletin understands there was between eight and 12 people on the flight.

The partner of a passenger on the flight said his fiance was "mortified" and reduced to tears as she was loaded into the back of a police wagon at the Townsville Airport and escorted into the hotel flanked by two officers.

Jetstar flight from Melbourne landing at Townsville Airport on Sunday. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He said he was angry not all the passengers had been forced to quarantine.

"Some people who have excuses don't have to go into mandatory quarantine, but she didn't even come from a hotspot and she has," he said.

The man said he had visited the Townsville Police Station last night to complain about how she had been transported to the hotel.

It comes as Victoria recorded 191 new infections on Tuesday, with 37 linked to known outbreaks and the remaining 154 under investigation.

The state will reimpose stage three restrictions for six weeks in metropolitan Melbourne and some regional areas in a bid to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The new restrictions are expected to affect about 5 million people.

Another incoming Melbourne flight is expected to land at Townsville on Friday night.

