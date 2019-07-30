‘Mortified’: Mum’s brow wax shocker

Colline was left with Angry Bird eyebrows after a visit to her local beauty salon. Picture: Facebook

A MOTHER was left hysterically crying and begging for help when a beautician left her looking like an "Angry Birds" character after an eyebrow appointment.

Colline Rees, 37, took to Facebook to share a series of photos with her friends and family, saying she fully understood her post was "laughable" but was in serious need of some help.

The British mother-of-three was leaving with her husband and three sons for a week-long holiday to Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, the following day, so she booked a last-minute appointment with her local eyebrow technician.

"I let my eyebrows grow a little more than usual to get a nice shape," Colline explained.

Colline had let her eyebrows grow a little longer so she could get them shaped before her holiday. Picture: Facebook

THE YOUNG TRAINEE

She turned up to her appointment at a local beauty salon in South Wales, and noticed a new girl was working.

Her usual beautician was busy, so she left Colline with the young trainee for a simple brow wax.

After the treatment, the trainee told Colline she just needed to tidy up her brows with some pencil.

But before she could fix her mistake, Colline sat up and looked in the mirror.

To her horror, most of her left eyebrow had been ripped off her face.

"Let's just say that she's a happy waxer, and took MOST of one eyebrow off," Colline wrote on Facebook.

The new girl left Colline with half an eyebrow. Picture: Triangle News

"I was mortified, absolutely horrified," Colline said.

"I said to the girl 'Are you kidding me, is this a joke?'"

The trainee apologised profusely to Colline who, by this time, was hysterically crying and asking for someone to fix her botched brows.

"She totally f**ked up," she said.

Another beautician stepped in and told a frantic Colline she could rectify the situation with a simple tint to fill in the empty space.

"Ten fags and 20-minutes later, the assistants were adamant that she could fix it with a tint that would dye my skin, so I allowed her to try," Colline said.

A mum-of-three’s family holiday was ruined after a beautician left her with ‘Angry Birds’ eyebrows. Picture: Facebook

SECOND ATTEMPT

With nothing but the rest of her eyebrows left to lose, Colline lay back on the bed and let the technician loose.

But when she sat up a second time, she was faced with a set of thick, black slugs drawn above her eyes in a look she likened to "Angry Birds".

Colline began crying again and stormed out of the salon to call her sister for help.

"Please if there is someone out there who can help me before I go on holidays tomorrow, I'd be forever in your debt," she begged.

The final result was not exactly what Colline had paid for. Picture: Facebook

THEY WOULDN'T BUDGE

Colline desperately tried to wipe off her black brows in the car with wet wipes, but they weren't budging, as the black tint was already stained onto her skin.

Colline also claimed she suffered an allergic reaction to the tint, which left her with a swollen face.

After posting her plea for help on Facebook, a make-up artist friend came to the rescue, showing Colline how to draw around her tinted brows to help make them appear slightly more natural.

But the damage was done, and she flew out to Tenerife the following day with her husband Julian and their three sons Bailey, 18, Morgan, 15, and Ashton, 12,

She also couldn’t swim and risk getting her brows wet. Picture: Triangle News

IT RUINED OUR HOLIDAY

Colline said she was "devastated" by the botched brow job and it stopped her from enjoying her holiday.

"We were so excited to be able to fly somewhere new as we always just go on holiday in Wales," Colline said.

"We have to work hard to go on holiday and it was just destroyed."

Colline refused to pose in holiday photos and couldn't go swimming and risk getting her painted on brows wet.

"I didn't know whether to laugh or cry," Colline said later.

"All my close friends and family were saying I look like something out of the Angry Birds game."

According to Colline, she will "never go to a salon to get my eyebrows done again".

Colline couldn’t pose in any holiday photos with her husband and sons. Picture: Triangle News

Colline said it took months for her to grow her eyebrows back to their original shape.

It took so long because Colline had suffered from alopecia as a young girl, which meant her hair grows back more slowly than other people's.

Additional reporting by The Sun and were reproduced with permission