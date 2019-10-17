Morrison’s leaked points prove he’s on the money

Scott Morrison's accidentally leaked talking points show his government is on the right track.

So much so that you could be forgiven for wondering if they popped up in journalists' inboxes accidentally or on purpose.

Take, for instance, the two-year drug testing trial for welfare recipients, being rolled out in Canterbury-Bankstown as well as Logan, Qld, and Mandurah, WA.

This is a measure which, according to the talking points, is designed to identify "people with substance abuse issues who need our help and supporting them to seek treatment through a $10 million treatment fund".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s leaked talking points addressed the government’s plan for drug testing welfare recipients. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Anyone who tests positive for drugs "will not lose a single cent of their payment but will be placed on Income Management for a period of 24 months which will quarantine 80 per cent of their welfare payment on to the Basics Card which prevents spending on drugs, alcohol and gambling. The remaining 20 per cent will be deposited in their regular account."

Who could find fault with such a compassionate and sensible measure, especially if there are helpless children involved, as so often there are, with dire consequences.

But that's not all. After the positive test result, the talking points say a second drug test will be scheduled within 25 working days. If it also comes up positive the person will be referred for professional medical assessment and drug treatment.

Bravo. Anyone with any compassion and knowledge of the real world would understand that it is better to have a job and a productive life than to be a slave of drug addiction.

It is better to have a job and a productive life than to be a slave of drug addiction. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Drug addiction stops people from working, living freely and taking command of their lives. The talking points cite the 2016 National Drug Strategy Household Survey which shows that unemployed people are three times more likely to use methamphetamines and 1.5 times more likely to use cannabis than employed people.

Despite the naysayers who get such a good airing on the ABC, 70 per cent of Australians think drug testing welfare recipients is a great idea, according to our latest YouGovGalaxy poll.

An emphatic 91 per cent of Coalition voters were in favour, and 63 per cent of Labor voters.

Only Green voters were majority opposed - and who listens to those losers.

