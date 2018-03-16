'Morons in pimped out monster trucks' are ruining beaches

There is ongoing concern about four-wheel drives on local beaches. Photographer Craig Warhurst /The

SWELL from the ex-cyclone briefly known as Linda is subsiding but there's still a fair surge from the east, so rock and beach fishers and those heading offshore this weekend should keep an eye on the waves.

New moon tomorrow also means that the tides are gaining in amplitude and that'll provide some relief in the lower Richmond, where yet another pulse of sludge from up-river is adding to the murk.

Mud crabs have been the chief beneficiaries, with improved catches between the ferry and Pimlico, in Emigrant Creek and in North Creek. Remember that a number of professional crabbers are operating in some of these waters so be careful whose traps you're working.

Fisheries officers recently seized 25 mud crabs from a restaurant in Yamba after proof of purchase from a licensed crabber could not be produced.

The 25 crabs, including three undersized, were seized and returned to the water.

The bust came from info left on the Fishers Watch hotline on 1800 043536.

In the Richmond downstream of the ferry there should be fair numbers of whiting, flathead and bream, although the bigger tides should help them work upstream in the coming week.

Anglers chasing mulloway in the surf off the breakwalls and beaches have had a lot of trouble with sharks, which seem to be taking lures as well as live bait.

Beach fishos in four-wheel drives are going to have to get more proactive in self-policing the d---head drivers who will end up ruining things for everyone. A couple of vehicles were stuck in the coffee rock at Broadwater by the morning tides two weeks ago.

We're not talking about crusty old salts in battered rag-top Land Rovers here; these are card-carrying morons in pimped-out monster trucks who wouldn't know what a beach rod was. unless it was used as a suppository on them, let alone which way the tide is running.

Lefty crosses the river

BERNARD "Lefty" Kreh, saltwater flyfishing's equivalent of Stephen Hawking, died this week aged 93 in his home state of Maryland.

An artilleryman in the 1944 Battle of the Bulge, he came to the attention of famed angler Joe Brooks, who enlisted him as a bass guide on Kreh's home Potomac River. Lefty was sold on Brooks' fly techniques and bought his first fly outfit the next day.

After he moved to Florida in 1965, he became famous for spreading word on the effectiveness of flyfishing for the coastal and inshore species like tarpon, bonefish and permit.

His Lefty's Deceiver streamer fly pattern became famous worldwide and his prowess as a caster and casting teacher put him in demand all over the world. He might not have invented the double-haul cast but he helped thousands of flycasters worldwide use its power to the fullest.

Lefty was actually a "righty" for much of his life. He tore the biceps in his left arm while flipping a mattress in the '70s and just switched arms when casting.

He was famous at fishing shows for casting the full length of a flyline with just his bare hands - no rod at all.

Mangrove moron sprung

AFTER previous damage to marine vegetation was observed near the southern approach to the Burns Point ferry at Keith Hall, DPI Fisheries officers used surveillance cameras to apprehend a man who allegedly damaged more than 270 mangroves.

The man was photographed damaging the mangroves using an axe.

When asked the reason for cutting the mangroves down, he indicated safety concerns - that vehicles required a clear line of sight to the ferry.

Let's hope the courts don't go easy on this one.

Flare pickup

THERE be a pickup of expired distress flares on Sunday, April 1, at boat ramps at Ballina and Evans Head.

This is one of the few legal ways of disposing of these devices, so put this in your calendar and dig out your old flares.