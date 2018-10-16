Menu
Morningside State School chaplain Grant Lea. Picture: Chris Honnery
Crime

‘How are the kids and staff going to handle this?

by Chris Honnery
16th Oct 2018 9:37 AM
A BRISBANE community has woken to the devastating news that their local state school is closed following a massive fire.

Emergency crews were called to Morningside State School, on Brisbane's southside, about 3am on Tuesday.

It took firefighters several hours to get the blaze under control. The fire is being treated as suspicious.

A massive fire has ripped through Morningside State School. Picture: 7 News/Sunrise
Morningside State School chaplain Grant Lea said it was heartbreaking to see his school burnt down.

"It is an emotional scene," he said.

"My office has been destroyed. There's nothing left.

"Its devastating for the school community. I'm really concerned how the kids and staff are going to handle this situation."

Morningside State School chaplain Grant Lea. Picture: Chris Honnery
Sophie Turner and her daughter Keenan have been going to the school for the past four years.

"It's crazy to see how bad it is," she said.

"(Keenan's) classroom is completely gone. We were only just here yesterday and to see it like this, just devastating."

Morningside State School buildings have been destroyed in a early-morning fire. Picture: Liam Kidston
Police Inspector Jeff Coote said three buildings were destroyed, and another had sustained significant damage - meaning about a quarter of the school is lost.

"For us the size of the fire is suspicious," Insp Coote said.

Police are asking anyone in the area that has dash cam footage or saw anything suspicious to contact police.

