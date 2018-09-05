Menu
SHAMEFUL: A dead wallaby was discovered dumped in a shopping trolley on Davey Rd in Gatton.
News

Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

Dominic Elsome
by
5th Sep 2018 12:10 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM

A DISTURBING discovery has been made by a runner in Gatton, when he came across the corpse of a young wallaby dumped in a shopping trolley.

The gruesome find was made on Davey Rd last Sunday morning and the runner, who did not wish to be named, believed it had likely be hit by a car.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said while dry conditions had caused an increase in animals being hit by cars, without a vet's report it was not possible to confirm a cause of death.

"We've been trying ask people to slow down for ages now because the drought combined with the breeding season is really a problem at this time of year for all native wildlife," he said.

A spokesperson for the trolley's owner confirmed the trolley had since been destroyed, and said it was disappointing it had been used in this way.

Mr Beatty was similarly disturbed by the act.

"You just can't understand the mentality of somebody who'd do that - the indifference to the corpse is really disturbing," he said.

"Why would somebody do that, what's the actual reasoning behind doing that - there doesn't appear to be a reason."

He said while it wasn't an offence to interfere with a dead animals corpse, if the death was suspicious the RSPCA would like to hear from anyone who may have information by phoning 1300 ANIMAL (264 625).

    Local Partners