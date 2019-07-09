Morning-after DUI could have had 'catastrophic consequences'

A Northern Rivers man has been sentenced after he was caught speeding and drink-driving the morning after a night out with mates.

HE thought he was helping a tired mate, but it could have had "catastrophic consequences”.

Police first noticed Daniel James Wade when they clocked him travelling at 92km/h in a 50 zone on Queen Elizabeth Drive, a residential streets in Coraki, in the early hours of April 21.

When they stopped him, the 23-year-old Grafton man returned a mid-range breath test reading of 0.094.

Casino Local Court heard on Thursday one of the other young people had been driving the full Toyota Hilux after they'd spent a night at Surfers Paradise nightclub, Shooters.

But as that driver grew fatigued, Wade took over when they reached Wardell.

It was just before 7am, and the court heard he'd stopped drinking about six hours prior.

According to court documents, Wade had drunk 10 stubbies of Tooheys New since 2pm the previous day.

Wade's lawyer told the court he'd taken part in the Traffic Offenders Program, which had proved "eye-opening”, while Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke said dismissing the matter without a conviction would warrant an appeal.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said she must consider the fact he had four young passengers was an "an aggravating factor”.

She told Wade it was "not an uncommon scenario” for a drink-driver to be caught "many hours after their last drink”, as he had been.

She also found the offence was genuinely "out of character” for the young man, who was "ordinarily cautious”, but warned it could have had "catastrophic consequences”.

"There's a need for the court to send a message to the community that these offences are regarded as very serious offence,” Ms Crittenden said.

"It's significant that there were passengers in the car.

"The higher courts have described an "ordinary” offence of this type as an offence where somebody didn't realise they were over the limit, they were mistaken.

She acknowledged Wade had been driving for about seven years and had no driving record in NSW.

"You are someone who has the good fortune to have a good family and a very, very bright future,” she said.

"I've got to take into account the interests of the community as well as yours.”

She gave Wade a two-year conditional release order and the minimum disqualification period of three months, backdated to the date of the offence.

His speeding was previously dealt with by way of a fine.