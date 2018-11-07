Menu
Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland. Picture: Bradley Cooper.
Politics

Jetsetting mayor racks up big bill

by Erin Smith
7th Nov 2018 2:36 PM
MORETON BAY Regional Council amassed close to $70,000 in overseas travel bills this past financial year, on top of almost $80,000 in other expenses.

The expense claims were included in the council Annual Report for 2017/18 which was adopted on October 23.

Mayor Allan Sutherland accounted for most of the overseas travel expenditure travelling to Singapore, Japan, Korea and the United States.

The trips to Singapore and Japan were part of the Council of Mayors Business Mission.

He visited Korea in September 2017 for the Asia Pacific Cities Summit.

And then Boston, USA, in June this year for the BIO International Convention as part of the state government's delegation.

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Allan Sutherland with Corporate Services spokesman Matt Constance after handing down the 2018/19 budget. Picture: Dominika Lis
Council CEO Daryl Hitzman, council Manager of Strategic Planning Kate Isles and council director of Planning and Development Stewart Pentland took turns accompanying the mayor on the trips.

This is a big jump up from the zero dollars claimed for overseas travel during the 2016/17 financial year and the $33,000 the year before.

Altogether Moreton Bay Regional councillor's claimed $79,398 in expenses.

This was $35,327 less than the previous year.

Of the councillors Darren Grimwade (Div 11) and Adam Hain (Div 3) had the highest expenses - claiming $8,344.95 and $7,308.05 respectively.

Councillor Julie Greer (Div 4) had the smallest claims bill at just $512.72.

To read the full report visit moretonbay.qld.gov.au/annual-report

A Year in Moreton Bay (2017/18)

10,000 new residents

4300 building approvals

12,280 new and existing house, unit and land sales

55 hectares of new parks

15 kilometres of new local roads

1400 new registered businesses

2300 new jobs created

