More women to be encouraged to play sport

Grants for sporting organisations to promote women's sport are on offer.

RICHMOND Valley sporting organisations are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to enhance sporting opportunities and facilities under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant program, Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis said the Local Sport Grant program provides funding for the purchase of new equipment and/or uniforms, new sport programs, upgrades to facilities or projects that improve participation in sport.

"This year there is a particular focus on encouraging more female participation in sport,” he said.

"Around half of all Australian males are active through a sports club during their childhood compared to just 33% of females. The participation rate for females drops sharply after they turn 12.

"Sport is the lifeblood that unites communities and it's terrific to see women's sport growing in many codes such as rugby and soccer but more can be done to boost participation and inclusiveness.

"While there is a particular emphasis on increasing female participation, I encourage all sporting groups to apply for grants that will help people of all ages, gender and abilities to get involved on a grass roots level in their local club and become more active.

"Sport and active recreation delivers many personal and community benefits including developing self-esteem, maintaining health and fitness, nurturing talented athletes and contributing to individual enjoyment of life,” Mr Gulaptis said.

There are four project types within the program:

 Sport Development (up to $2000 available)

 Community Sport Events (up to $5000 available)

 Sport Access (up to $5000 available)

 Facility Development (up to $20,000 available)

Mr Gulaptis said applications are now open and close on October 6.

Further information can be found by visiting www.sportandrecreation.nsw.gov.au/clubs/grants or by contacting Mr Gulaptis' Office on 66431244.