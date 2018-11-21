Festival leaves NSW for 'more welcome suroundings'

Bohemian Beatfreaks, organised by Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd, has been approved to go ahead near Casino. But organisers have moved the event to Queensland.

ORGANISERS of a festival which was set to take place near Casino this weekend have claimed conditions on the event were too strict.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd took NSW Police to court after police withdrew their support of the festival.

Justice Jim Moore yesterday upheld their appeal, saying the event could go ahead under conditions.

Justice Moore's full judgement and the full list of these conditions is expected to be released later today.

Organiser Erik Lamir-Pike said while he was happy with the court's decision, the conditions imposed meant it wouldn't be possible to run the event.

"It is positive that we have approval to conduct the event at our preferred and long-standing site and we are pleased that some level of justice was upheld," Mr Lamir-Pike said.

"Unfortunately, the whole process was an expensive and fruitless exercise for both the organiser and the taxpayer.

"It is truly a sad state of affairs when we have government allowing gambling advertising on the Sydney Opera House, whilst music and arts events are shut down by excessive police compliances and user-pay police requests that are out of step with the nature of these events."

He said conditions imposed by the court would "destroy the nature of" the event and would be "so prohibitively expensive as to bankrupt the event".

"These include surrounding the event site with chain-link perimeter fencing (even though the site is remote and surrounded by bushland) and additional security search points inside the venue with table-top and pat-down searches, as well as over 30 user-pay police at the cost of $105,000 alone," he said.

"The cost of complying with all these additional conditions would amount to over $140,000 in unplanned expense and the heavy-handed police presence would kill the vibe of the event which we work so hard to create."

Mr Lamir-Pike said it was these conditions that saw them move the event to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick, Queensland.

"The Southern Downs Council and local emergency services have been very supportive considering the short time frame we were dealing with and we thank them for their undertakings," he said.

"The new venue is a truly beautiful location and even has a lake. We are excited to be building our event here in more welcoming surroundings."

Mr Lamir-Pike said tickets to the event were still available.