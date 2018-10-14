Menu
A warning sign at North Wall at Lighthouse Beach.
Weather

More weather warnings for Northern Rivers

Hamish Broome
by
14th Oct 2018 11:44 AM

ALONG with the rain continuing to bucket down sporadically across the region, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf and wind warning for coast.

The BOM issued a strong wind warning at 10.18am this morning for the Byron Coast, which will continue overnight into tomorrow.

There is also a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast today and tomorrow.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

- People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

- Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

- Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

- Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

- Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the

- Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

- The next warning will be issued by 5:00 pm EDT Sunday.

