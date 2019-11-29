Menu
Infrastructure is already in place at the Adani Carmichael Mine site.
More uncertainty as Adani royalties deal delayed

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
29th Nov 2019 4:33 PM
ADANI'S royalties deal has been delayed again.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said this afternoon the India conglomerate was continuing to work with the State Government to finalise the agreement.

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly underway and our progress is not

dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," she said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude

the negotiation of the royalty agreement."

The delay means it's still not known how much money the Indian miner will pump into Queensland's economy once the mine is up and running, and it comes after the Government faileed to meet its September 30 deadline, which pushed it back until tomorrow.

No new date for the agreement has been set.

The spokeswoman said both parties had signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence.

Adani received its final environmental approvals for its scaled-down $2 billion project in June and predicts it will export its first shipment of coal within two years.

adani adani mine coal royalties

