National tree day at Lismore Botanic Gardens.
National tree day at Lismore Botanic Gardens. Amber Gibson
Environment

More trees to bring on the birds, bees and butterflies

Amber Gibson
by
29th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
TO CELEBRATE National Tree Day, volunteers of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens planted 50 new trees to attract bees, butterflies and birds.

On Sunday, the Friends of Lismore encouraged the local community to visit the garden and plant a native tree.

The day began with a guided walk and educational tour of the garden's significant trees.

The walk included a visit to the sensory garden that encourages mindfulness and offers locals a place to come and be alone in nature.

Volunteers decided to plant trees along the boarder of Wilson Park Garden to create a hedge of plants to attract butterflies and birds.

Pat Offord, who has been the gardens curator for 22 years and organised planting for the day said that each tree planted offered something unique and of value to the current gardens ecosystem.

"A lot of the plants are prickly because the birds like to hide in the prickly hedges,” She said.

"The butterflies love any little native flowers that have a strong perfume.

"We also choose aesthetically beautiful looking and smelling flowers for the sensory garden too so there are peaceful things to look at, or smell.”

Ferns were planted in the shade to add beauty to the hedge.

By noon, 10 people had started helping plant trees.

The Wilson Park Garden has created a section for dry rainforest species, another area of the garden has tropical rainforest species, there is the sensory garden.

Lismore Northern Star

