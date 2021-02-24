Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
A storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
Weather

More thunderstorms expected to hit the region

Cathy Adams
24th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon as an inland trough continues to cause unsettled weather across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this was likely to continue over coming days.

The forecast for the rest of today, Wednesday, is for showers and the chance of thunderstorms in the northeast, and about the northwestern slopes and plains.

<<< MORE: What makes thunder so scary >>>

Thursday can expect a few showers and possible thunderstorms across all but the far west.

Some areas potentially subjected to heavy rainfall may be at risk of flash flooding, and the public is advised to stay up with the latest weather warnings.

Storms on the Northern Rivers caused flash flooding and downed powerlines around Casino yesterday and a spectacular light show across the region, which recorded more than 4500 lightning strikes.

In the 24 hours to 9am the following rainfall was recorded:

  • Eungella 62mm
  • Evans Head 59mm
  • Casino 56mm
  • Yorklea 56mm
  • Rock Valley 52mm
  • Murwillumbah 33mm
  • Kyogle 31mm
  • Tweed Heads 29mm
  • Lismore 25mm
  • Ballina 24mm
  • Cape Byron 7.4mm
bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe thunderstorms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        End of police officer’s assault hearing draws near

        Premium Content End of police officer’s assault hearing draws near

        Crime The prosecution and defence have delivered their closing submissions.

        • 24th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
        Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

        Premium Content Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

        News Despite the obstacles, teams attended a Hazmat incident and a fire alarm fried by...

        4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        Premium Content 4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        News Wide-ranging storms brought rain, lots of lightning to the region

        5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        Premium Content 5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        News A weed control expert listed five weeds found in local backyards that look great...