More thunderstorms expected to hit the region

More thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon as an inland trough continues to cause unsettled weather across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this was likely to continue over coming days.

The forecast for the rest of today, Wednesday, is for showers and the chance of thunderstorms in the northeast, and about the northwestern slopes and plains.

Thursday can expect a few showers and possible thunderstorms across all but the far west.

Some areas potentially subjected to heavy rainfall may be at risk of flash flooding, and the public is advised to stay up with the latest weather warnings.

Storms on the Northern Rivers caused flash flooding and downed powerlines around Casino yesterday and a spectacular light show across the region, which recorded more than 4500 lightning strikes.

In the 24 hours to 9am the following rainfall was recorded: