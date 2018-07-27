'More than just bricks and mortar': Funding for surf club

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin, Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch president Wilson Cregan announce $98,000 for the Shelly Beach facility.

Jacqueline Munro

THE BALLINA region will soon become a hub for training lifesavers after the NSW government announced a $98,000 grant for the Shelly Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin met with executive members of Surf Life Saving Far North Coast and volunteers at the club today to announce the news.

"This clubhouse will provide Shelly Beach surf lifesavers with a place to train volunteer surf-life savers, store life-saving equipment, hold meetings and provide shelter for on and off-duty lifeguards,” Mr Franklin said.

"But importantly it's an investment in more than just bricks and mortar, this facility will create a community hub for the Far North Coast where our hardworking lifesavers can come together and strengthen the ties that bind our community.”

Mr Grant said that it had been a privilege to visit Surf Life Saving volunteers up and down the State's coast over the past 18 months.

"Our brave and dedicated volunteers in yellow and red save hundreds of lives in the water each year, they provide an essential service and as a Government we are enormously grateful,” Mr Grant said.

"It's a pleasure to be here to announce this final grant for this much needed facility to assist our Surf Life Saving volunteers in the important work they do.”

Mr Grant said that the value of this project is worth more than just 'dollars and cents'.

"It's about how these funds will benefit the community,” he said.

"This is a very popular part of the coastline, and this funding will help the community to have state of the art facilities, and the headquarters of the new intensive drone program, in order to protect them.”

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Branch president Wilson Cregan said the funding would go towards, among other things, rendering and painting the building, as well as refurbishing and expanding the rescue equipment area.