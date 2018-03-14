More than just a supermarket when giving back

FRIENDLY: Regular shoppers Maurice O'Neill with his mother Evelyn O'Neill at Ritchies Kyogle.

MOTHER and son Maurice and Evelyn O'Neill from Collins Creek are regular shoppers at Ritchies in Kyogle.

"They look after local people,” Evelyn said.

"They have specials and good prices,” Maurice added.

Ritchies store manager Marcel Little said he loved where he lived in Kyogle and loved his job.

He chats to customers as he walks through the shopping aisles.

Ritchies employs more than 100 local people, MrLittle said, many of them junior staff starting their first job.

"We provide casual employment for students returning home too,” he said.

Since Ritchies purchased the old IGA supermarket in 2006, the business has donated thousands of dollars to community groups, charities and sporting clubs.

Mr Little is personally involved and Ritchies is a major sponsor of the 3-Hospital Bike Ride, which has donated $83,000 to Kyogle, Bonalbo, Urbenville and Woodenbong hospitals.

"Staff give their own time to sell raffle tickets and raise money for this event,” MrLittle said.

Ritchies also provides a personalised home delivery service, which helps older residents.