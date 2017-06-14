More than 'just a job' at UPA

ABOVE: Louise Lama works in Foster Carer Liaisons at Youth Care UPA.BELOW: Training days with Youth Care UPA.

LOUISE Lama is in Foster Carer Liaisons with Youth Care UPA - a community focused not-for-profit program run by UPA North Coast.

Like all the support team at Youth Care UPA, Louise has an unwavering passion in the field of foster care.

"None of us are here for a job,” Ms Lama said.

"If you work here, you believe in a better, brighter future - this is a calling.”

Youth Care UPA have adopted an approach that is based around understanding the background of each carer and each child, and the motivation behind someone wanting to become a carer - which is different for everyone.

"We don't like it to sound business-like, so we begin with a face-to-face information sharing session,” Ms Lama said.

"We love to learn where the carers come from. Everyone is motivated towards foster care differently, and we love to learn about that - because we need them all.”

After an information sharing session, carers who meet the criteria will undergo a series of checks, and then participate in valuable training.

Shared Stories, Shared Lives is the initial training for Youth Care UPA, and throughout their journey, foster carers will be offered continuous training.

"We offer training all year round, from first aid to fun events that connect carers with other like-minded individuals,” Ms Lama said.

UPA send their carers to relevant training outside of the organisation as well.

Recently they sent staff and carers to a seminar in Brisbane by trauma and attachment expert Daniel A. Hughes PhD, who is a clinical psychologist specialising in child abuse and neglect, attachment, foster care and adoption.

Youth Care UPA offer carers access to clinical psychologists and other health professionals and has its own in-house behaviour experts to help when times get tough.

Training dates are Saturday, June 17, Sunday, June 18 and Saturday, June 24 and will be held in Alstonville. For more informattion phone Louise at Youth Care UPA on 0419121388 as soon as possible.

Foster carers are urgently required for respite, short term and long term care. Families, couples and singles are encouraged to apply. Phone Youth Care UPA on 66204400 or visit www. youthcareupa.org