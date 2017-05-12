22°
More than cake and scones for 95th CWA conference

Alison Paterson
| 12th May 2017 12:30 PM
LADIES WHO LOBBY: Lismore CWA past-president Jan Clifford and Group international officer Kaye Martin will attend the CWA state conference next week.
LADIES WHO LOBBY: Lismore CWA past-president Jan Clifford and Group international officer Kaye Martin will attend the CWA state conference next week. Alison Paterson

WHEN Country Women's Association members get together and lobby the government, politicians and law makers ditch the scone jokes and listen up.

They know when the good ladies of CWA approach them with a campaign in mind, they mean business and are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

Next week two members of the CWA's Lismore branch will join 800 others at their annual conference which runs from May 22 to 25, making it it the 95th time the largest women's organisation in Australia has come together.

CWA Lismore branch past president Jan Clifford, OAM and CWA Northern Rivers group international officer, Kaye Martin, will be attending the conference at Tumbi Umbi on the Central Coast.

The dynamic duo said it's an honour to represent their branch and town at the event.

"Since 1981 I have missed only two state conferences,” Ms Clifford said.

"We will be discussing issues ranging from our ongoing project to support research into Lyme Disease through to better rural health opportunities.”

Ms Martin said she is looking forward to the discussions of key issues affecting gambling, communications and the environment, as well as catching up with old friends and making new ones.

Ms Clifford said the conference brings members together to debate and discuss the organisation's policy via a list of motions proposed by branches throughout the state and includes business sessions, meetings and award ceremonies.

Other highly topical issues are included such as gambling and online gambling, marriage equality, women's health, foreign land ownership, access to blood donations and coal seam gas.

The conference will be officially opened by CWA patrons who visited the region recently, the Governor of NSW, while his wife Linda Hurley will delivering the keynote speech.

CWA of NSW President, Annette Turner, said she is looking forward to bringing members together to discuss and debate a range of issues via the proposed motions.

"We are a growing, passionate, committed and diverse group of women, and this will be seen clearly as we debate each motion,” she said,

As well as Mrs Hurley, conference speakers include The Hon Bronnie Taylor MLC, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier and Southern NSW; Ms Dorothy Coombe, National President, Country Women's Association of Australia; Mrs Sandra Ireson, 2017 Winner NSW-ACT RIRDC Rural Women's Award and Mr Nick Arena, 2016 NSW Farmer of the Year.

For the first time, this year there will also be an expo on Sunday May 21 from 10am-3pm, prior to the conference commencing, open to anyone who would like to know more about the CWA.

Lismore Northern Star
