More than a hundred shows to entertain you

Today, October 19
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia with Trent 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Chris Flaskas 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy with Mandy Nolan 8pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Brommers 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sarah from Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
- The Treehouse at Belongil: Tim Sladden 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell & Whiskey 7pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tim Schou Duo 3pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow, October 20
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Ballifornia R&B 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Charmaine Wilson 7pm; Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Simon Astley 5pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - The J-Tones 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Tim Stokes 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Mescalito Blues 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Marshall O'Kell Band 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Tortured Remixes Presented by Topology 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Bedrock 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Sarah Archer 5pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Juke Joint Way 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Girls Night in Comedy & DJ Fitzwell 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: British India 6pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ J King 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - American - The Bill Hicks Story 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Occa Rock 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Filthy Free Band 9.30pm
- Rous Hotel, Lismore: Al & The Upstairs + Special Guest 7pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: New Spirit 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe: Mt Burrell: Bethanie Jolly 6pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Zech Abbott 6.30pm
- The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Painted Crow 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Treehouse at Belongil: Rachel by the Stream 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 6pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Brad Buckley 7pm
Saturday, October 21
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mark Heazlett 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Milo Green Band 9pm
- Bangalow Farmers Market: Jesse Morris 8am
- Bangalow Hotel: The Evening Fold 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Fonzaius 9pm
- Bentley Public Hall: Watling & Bates 6pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Doolie + Guests 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Mike McLellan 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Live Entertainment 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Legless Lizards 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Project Jurrasic + DJ Kyle Sommerville 9.30pm 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Pistol Whip 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Hemis 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Darrel Maher 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
- New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Adrian Davis 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Goldilicous 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Bourbon & Ink 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- The Bowlo, Evans Head: Clueless 7.30pm
- The Treehouse at Belongil: Alex the Astronaut 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Andy Jansz Brown Band 7pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, October 22
- Bangalow Hotel: Slim Pickens 2pm; Surf movie - Scary Good 7pm; WASH (after the movie).
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Zed Leppelin 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Brilliant Artists Presented By Richard Mordaunt and Bill Leimbach 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kent Eastwood 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolande 1pm
- Federal Park: Federal Park Party with Jesse Morris Band 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kingfisha 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 2.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna With Check 2 11am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; The Barkersvale Brothers 1pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Blue Child Collective 2pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Azrai 1pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Channon Open Mic 3pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Treehouse at Belongil: Sunday Session DJ, Dj Dangerous cobra & Eva J from lunch to late
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Armitage 5pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 3pm
Monday, October 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriting Night Featuring Ang Cleak Band 6.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 24
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Byron Gym Hall (under the gym): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Georgia Frank 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 25
- Aussie hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: National Theatre Screening Of Yerma 11am
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Trombone Kellie Gang 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm