25°
News

More than a hundred shows to entertain you

UNIQUE: Topology is an indie classical quintet from Australia, formed in 1997.
UNIQUE: Topology is an indie classical quintet from Australia, formed in 1997. Contributed
Javier Encalada
by

Today, October 19

  • Bangalow Hotel: Trivia with Trent 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Chris Flaskas 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy with Mandy Nolan 8pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Brommers 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sarah from Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
  • The Treehouse at Belongil: Tim Sladden 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Hell & Whiskey 7pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Tim Schou Duo 3pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow, October 20

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Ballifornia R&B 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Charmaine Wilson 7pm; Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Simon Astley 5pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - The J-Tones 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Tim Stokes 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Mescalito Blues 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Marshall O'Kell Band 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Tortured Remixes Presented by Topology 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Bedrock 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Sarah Archer 5pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Juke Joint Way 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Girls Night in Comedy & DJ Fitzwell 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: British India 6pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ J King 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men & The Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - American - The Bill Hicks Story 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Occa Rock 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Filthy Free Band 9.30pm
  • Rous Hotel, Lismore: Al & The Upstairs + Special Guest 7pm
  • Royal Hotel, Casino: New Spirit 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe: Mt Burrell: Bethanie Jolly 6pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Zech Abbott 6.30pm
  • The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Painted Crow 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Treehouse at Belongil: Rachel by the Stream 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 6pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Brad Buckley 7pm

Saturday, October 21

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mark Heazlett 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Milo Green Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Farmers Market: Jesse Morris 8am
  • Bangalow Hotel: The Evening Fold 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Fonzaius 9pm
  • Bentley Public Hall: Watling & Bates 6pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Doolie + Guests 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Mike McLellan 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jabiru 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Live Entertainment 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Legless Lizards 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Project Jurrasic + DJ Kyle Sommerville 9.30pm 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Pistol Whip 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Hemis 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Darrel Maher 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Supercheeze 9.30pm
  • New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Adrian Davis 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Goldilicous 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Bourbon & Ink 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • The Bowlo, Evans Head: Clueless 7.30pm
  • The Treehouse at Belongil: Alex the Astronaut 7.30pm and 8.45pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Andy Jansz Brown Band 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, October 22

  • Bangalow Hotel: Slim Pickens 2pm; Surf movie - Scary Good 7pm; WASH (after the movie).
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Zed Leppelin 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Brilliant Artists Presented By Richard Mordaunt and Bill Leimbach 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kent Eastwood 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Yolande 1pm
  • Federal Park: Federal Park Party with Jesse Morris Band 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kingfisha 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 2.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Country Carna With Check 2 11am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; The Barkersvale Brothers 1pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Blue Child Collective 2pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Azrai 1pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: Channon Open Mic 3pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Treehouse at Belongil: Sunday Session DJ, Dj Dangerous cobra & Eva J from lunch to late
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Romaniacs 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Armitage 5pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 3pm

Monday, October 23

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriting Night Featuring Ang Cleak Band 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, October 24

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Byron Gym Hall (under the gym): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Georgia Frank 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, October 25

  • Aussie hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: National Theatre Screening Of Yerma 11am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Trombone Kellie Gang 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

Topics:  gig guide northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
REVEALED: Real reason behind closure of G'bah cafe

REVEALED: Real reason behind closure of G'bah cafe

THERE has been a major twist in the mystery surrounding the popular cafe's sudden closure, and it could lead to the business being deregistered.

Casino eyes off $37 million industrial food hub

DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

If Bangalow doesn't want it, Casino will happily take it

Jury expected to deliver verdict in 8-week murder trial

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

Jury expected to retire today after eight-week murder trial

New 'street food' shop opens its doors in Lismore CBD

The Dirty Wilson is now open in Lismore.

Flood "wiped away" dreams, but they still wanted to do something

Local Partners