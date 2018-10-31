Menu
Comments made on Facebook by a Nationals member.
Politics

Young Nationals resign over neo-Nazi scandal

by Jack Houghton
31st Oct 2018 8:09 PM
MORE than a dozen members of the NSW Young Nationals have resigned after revelations their own party was investigating links to neo-Nazi groups and white supremacists.

The group sent a joint letter to the executive branch head office on Wednesday afternoon which announced their collective resignations.

The Daily Telegraph revealed earlier this week that 35 members of the party were under investigation with the 19 worst offenders issued show cause notices.

The National Party's executive had planned to meet in Sydney on Friday to discuss the infiltration of their party by the Alt-Right movement.

Police also charged a man with threatening and harassing Nationals executives after revelations were published in The Daily Telegraph.

