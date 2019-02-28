Menu
READY: Lismore Women's Festival co-ordinator Emma Newman, Wendy Dooley, Aunty Thelma James, Ryley Woods and YWCA regional manager Louise Collins.
More than 70 ways to celebrate women

28th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
THE Lismore Women's Festival, which coincides with International Women's Day, is shaping up to be huge, with more than 70 events in the program.

Initiated in 2016, the Lismore Women's Festival is an ongoing, grassroots community effort, facilitated and organised by YWCA Australia.

The week-long program focuses on the businesses, ideas, skills and knowledge of women in the community, featuring markets, music, dance, panel discussions, workshops, theatre, comedy and art. The official opening day, on Saturday, March 2, in The Quad, will include a grounding welcome ceremony, where the public is invited to join in an interactive ritual and contribute to an art installation.

On Friday, March 8, a symbolic rally will be held in The Quad to mark International Women's Day. This will be followed by a panel discussion facilitated by former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell OAM, with robust discussion covering the personal and political aspects of feminism, diversity, women's empowerment, sexuality, challenges to equality and more.

"The Lismore Women's Festival is an excellent opportunity to showcase local women in the area,” YWCA Australia regional manager Northern NSW Louise Collins said.

"We already know that there is a lot of talent out there. The festival not only highlights and celebrates this talent but provides an encouraging and supportive environment for local women to network, collaborate and have some fun.”

If you would like to volunteer for the festival, please phone 0490437 376.

lismore women's festival
