Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another data leak. Picture: Getty
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another data leak. Picture: Getty
Technology

Facebook records exposed on Amazon

by Staff writers
4th Apr 2019 6:32 AM

Facebook is grappling with another startling data leak with 540 million records found in plain sight on a public Amazon server.

Security researchers from UpGuard found extensive details like people's comments, passwords, photos, names and likes which had been collected by two third party Facebook apps, Bloomberg reported.

It comes a year after the Cambridge Analytica leak exposed how unsecure Facebook users' information is online.

Faceook founder Mark Zuckerberg pledged to tighten control of users' personal information but this latest leak shows that the company has not done enough to protect the data.

The latest leak saw databases stored on Amazon cloud servers without any protection and came from a Mexico-based media company called Cultura Colectiva, and another app called "At the Pool."

At the Pool stopped operating in 2014 but the database was still available online, while Cultura Colectiva was notified in January by UpGuard but was not secured until Bloomberg reached out to Facebook for comment.

Facebook is yet to comment on the latest data leak.

More Stories

Show More
amazon data facebook games and gadgets leak privacy

Top Stories

    'Nothing comes close to this': Spectacular home up for sale

    premium_icon 'Nothing comes close to this': Spectacular home up for sale

    Property IT WAS designed by a highly accomplished architect, and now this luxurious Lennox Head home could be yours.

    'WORTH THE WAIT': Customers 'emotional' over new centre

    premium_icon 'WORTH THE WAIT': Customers 'emotional' over new centre

    Business Multi-million dollar shopping complex years in the making has opened

    Northern Rivers missing from 2019 Federal Budget

    premium_icon Northern Rivers missing from 2019 Federal Budget

    Politics Business chambers have welcomed extra support

    Goanna's x-ray reveals its big mistake in chicken coop raid

    premium_icon Goanna's x-ray reveals its big mistake in chicken coop raid

    Environment Goanna avoids surgery after gobbling something other than eggs